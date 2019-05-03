Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Electronics For Imaging posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.10 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

EFII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Electronics For Imaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. 10,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,862.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Electronics For Imaging has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

