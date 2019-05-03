Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) traded down 11.2% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.79. 2,266,943 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 553,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 253.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 582.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2,110.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $506.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Trading Down 11.2% After Earnings Miss” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/el-pollo-loco-loco-trading-down-11-2-after-earnings-miss.html.

About El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.