eHealth (EHTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eHealth to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of eHealth from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.43.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 1.33. eHealth has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek N. Yung bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.36 per share, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 3,648.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 766,505 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $23,504,000. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $13,597,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $9,826,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $6,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

