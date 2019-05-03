Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cineplex (CGX)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cineplex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.57.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$22.88 and a 1-year high of C$36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$428.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.43000004279729 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.33%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

