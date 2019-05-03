Ebix (EBIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 12,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ebix has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

In related news, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 5,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ebix to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

