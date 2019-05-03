EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from EATON VANCE SHO/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVG opened at $13.11 on Friday. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/eaton-vance-sho-com-evg-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.