Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Position Reduced by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $582,318.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

