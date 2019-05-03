Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

DVAX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,577. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,938.27% and a negative return on equity of 139.00%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18471.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $570,714.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $779,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $187,507.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,786 shares in the company, valued at $476,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,411 shares of company stock worth $1,075,091 over the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,134,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,883,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,544,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 402,411 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 94,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

