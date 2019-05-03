DXC Technology Co (DXC) Position Cut by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $64.51 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $105.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

