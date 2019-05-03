Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Amedisys by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amedisys by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $120.62 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $64.90 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,959.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $524,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,611.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,281 shares of company stock valued at $993,393. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

