DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Cut by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,313,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,977.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,709. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $126.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

