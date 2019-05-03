Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 108.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allergan from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.05.

Allergan stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

