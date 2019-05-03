Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Shares Up 5.7%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.84 and last traded at $69.73. 3,704,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,894,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $270,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

