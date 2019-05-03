DIPNET Market Cap Tops $0.00 (DPN)

DIPNET (CURRENCY:DPN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. DIPNET has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $396,074.00 worth of DIPNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIPNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC and FCoin. During the last week, DIPNET has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00411885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00941303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00172835 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About DIPNET

DIPNET’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DIPNET’s official Twitter account is @DipNetOfficial . DIPNET’s official website is www.dip.network

DIPNET Token Trading

DIPNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIPNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIPNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIPNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

