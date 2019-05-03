Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Immune Design Corp (IMDZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Immune Design were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immune Design during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Immune Design by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Immune Design by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immune Design during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Immune Design by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMDZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Immune Design in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

NASDAQ:IMDZ opened at $5.85 on Friday. Immune Design Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.48.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

