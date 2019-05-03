Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,172,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $943,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,063 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,317 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,424,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $141,883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,573 shares in the last quarter.

FANG opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $633.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hollis purchased 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,470.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,050 shares of company stock worth $626,158 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

