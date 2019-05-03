Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Endo International PLC (ENDP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endo International were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Endo International by 143,723.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $7.72 on Friday. Endo International PLC has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 337.13%. The business had revenue of $786.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENDP. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Endo International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Endo International Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

