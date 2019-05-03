Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde PLC (LIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 973,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $171,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,438,082.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,926 shares of company stock worth $12,140,692 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.10 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.18.

NYSE LIN opened at $180.49 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $185.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/diamond-hill-capital-management-inc-boosts-holdings-in-linde-plc-lin.html.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.