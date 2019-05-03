Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde PLC (LIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 973,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $171,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,438,082.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,926 shares of company stock worth $12,140,692 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE LIN opened at $180.49 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $185.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.
