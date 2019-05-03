Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €27.39 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.39 ($31.85) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.40 ($29.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.94 ($29.00).

LHA traded down €0.45 ($0.52) on Thursday, hitting €21.08 ($24.51). 5,116,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €25.54 ($29.70). The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

