Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.94 ($29.00).

ETR LHA opened at €21.04 ($24.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €25.54 ($29.70).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

