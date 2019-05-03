Deutsche Bank’s (DB) Sell Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $6.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $7.60.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DB stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.98.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 54.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 845,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.