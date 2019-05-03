Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BP (BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 705 ($9.21) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

BP opened at GBX 548.80 ($7.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £309.72 ($404.70).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

