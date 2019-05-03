Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Beiersdorf (BEI) a €95.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €95.00 ($110.47) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.90 ($108.03).

Shares of BEI opened at €97.80 ($113.72) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €103.25 ($120.06). The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

