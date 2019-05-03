Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $9,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NewMarket by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 44.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in NewMarket by 31.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $4,816,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at $63,560,357.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total transaction of $216,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $417.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $352.89 and a twelve month high of $452.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by ($0.24). NewMarket had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewMarket Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Separately, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NEU)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/deutsche-bank-ag-boosts-holdings-in-newmarket-co-neu.html.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.