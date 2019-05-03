Destination Wealth Management Increases Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Macy’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 200,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,289.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,921 shares of company stock valued at $421,238. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Macy’s to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

