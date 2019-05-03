Destination Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,435,000. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $22,317,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $680,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ET opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $19.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.09%.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
