Delaney Dennis R Sells 674 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Delaney Dennis R lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,910,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,046,000 after buying an additional 1,049,722 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,682,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,049,000 after buying an additional 436,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after buying an additional 473,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,688,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,156,000 after buying an additional 354,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,556,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,491,000 after buying an additional 353,392 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $239,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Standpoint Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

NYSE GIS opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

