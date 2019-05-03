DBS GRP HOLDING/S (DBSDY) Rating Reiterated by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.71. DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s payout ratio is currently 69.22%.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

