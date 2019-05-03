Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,506.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $130,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 198,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $4,566,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,717. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

