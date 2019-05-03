Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $306,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

