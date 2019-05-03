DA Davidson Weighs in on BayCom Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BCML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BayCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on BayCom in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on BayCom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of BCML opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.35. BayCom has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $26.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.