Cwm LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2,515.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 22,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 544,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,494,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 464,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.17.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $2,316,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,672 shares in the company, valued at $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,885 shares of company stock worth $2,898,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. FIG Partners cut People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/cwm-llc-has-96000-holdings-in-peoples-united-financial-inc-pbct.html.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.