CVS Health (CVS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. CVS Health also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.75-6.90 EPS.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,393,033. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $313,376.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

