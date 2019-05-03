CVS Health (CVS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.77. CVS Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.75-6.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.38.

CVS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,393,033. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $862,685.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

