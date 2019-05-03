Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $229.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540,903.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,888.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.17.

Biogen stock opened at $230.52 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.10. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

