Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,934 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

