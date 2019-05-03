Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $25.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

