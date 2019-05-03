Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Chairman Phillip D. Green Sells 14,210 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $1,448,141.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,283.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CFR opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $121.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.47 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,639 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

