CubeSmart (CUBE) Position Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,620,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $54,949,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 191,360.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 605,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 604,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,282,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,910,000 after buying an additional 603,875 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,378.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.03.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,813. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.06 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

