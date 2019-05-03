Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

