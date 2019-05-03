Cryptopay Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.09492964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001649 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,337,734 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

