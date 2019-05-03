Cryptaur (CPT) Tops One Day Volume of $873.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Cryptaur has a market cap of $7.31 million and $873.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.67 or 0.09370355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00041705 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001654 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,391,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

