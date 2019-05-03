Cryolife (CRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.65 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

CRY opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $181,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $194,313.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,233.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryolife by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

