Crown Crafts (CRWS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts forecast that Crown Crafts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Crown Crafts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 789,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Crafts by 375.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 154,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

