Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.01-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $197-202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.75 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.01)-$0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 452,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,954. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.81 million, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/cross-country-healthcare-ccrn-updates-q2-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.