Critical Survey: Aspen Technology (AZPN) versus TSR (TSRI)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspen Technology and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 37.25% 76.36% 25.81% TSR -0.93% -7.42% -4.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Technology and TSR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $499.51 million 16.51 $148.68 million $2.06 58.06 TSR $64.99 million 0.15 $480,000.00 N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TSR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aspen Technology and TSR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $116.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than TSR.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats TSR on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

