Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Price

News coverage about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has been trending negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a daily sentiment score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected PepsiCo’s score:

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. PepsiCo has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/critical-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-pepsico-pep-stock-price.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.