Credit Tag Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,877.00 (CTC)

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Credit Tag Chain has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Credit Tag Chain has a total market capitalization of $843,702.00 and $44,877.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credit Tag Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, IDAX and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credit Tag Chain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.02100242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00087247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00454188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00016318 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00014473 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007630 BTC.

About Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 925,252,960 coins and its circulating supply is 51,647,772 coins. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credit Tag Chain is www.credittag.io.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Trading

Credit Tag Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, BCEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credit Tag Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credit Tag Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credit Tag Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credit Tag Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.