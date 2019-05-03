Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pagegroup (PAGE)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAGE. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 592.27 ($7.74).

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 533 ($6.96) on Monday. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 19,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £91,819.20 ($119,978.05). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 128,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £625,591.80 ($817,446.49).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

