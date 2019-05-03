Creative Planning Takes $1.26 Million Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,281,000 after buying an additional 436,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,843,000 after buying an additional 84,605 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,950,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,412,000 after buying an additional 242,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,672,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after buying an additional 207,965 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $38.55 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
