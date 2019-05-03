Creative Planning Takes $1.26 Million Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,281,000 after buying an additional 436,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,843,000 after buying an additional 84,605 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,950,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,412,000 after buying an additional 242,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 1,672,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after buying an additional 207,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $38.55 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Creative Planning Takes $1.26 Million Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/03/creative-planning-takes-1-26-million-position-in-aerie-pharmaceuticals-inc-aeri.html.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.